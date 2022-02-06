Tennis Tennis ITF women's tournament: Dakshata beats Srinidhi in first qualifying round Dakshata will play Jane Haeusler of Australia in the second round. Kamesh Srinivasan Jhajjar 06 February, 2022 20:37 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sandeepti Singh Rao was at home on the clay courts as she blanked 11th seed Maria Antoniuk of Ukraine, to set up a second round against Riya Uboveja. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan Jhajjar 06 February, 2022 20:37 IST Dakshata Patel beat Srinidhi Sridhar 6-2, 0-6, 17-15 in the first qualifying round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Sunday.Dakshata will play Jane Haeusler of Australia in the second round.Yubarani Banerjee beat Emira Stafford of the US 6-1, 4-6, 10-6, and will face Sachi Sharma in the second round.Sandeepti Singh Rao was at home on the clay courts as she blanked 11th seed Maria Antoniuk of Ukraine, to set up a second round against RiyaUboveja.READ | Arjun advances to second round of qualifiers at Bengaluru Open Kavya Khirwar beat Sydney Stone of Australia, and will face Sudipta Kumar in the second round.If the weather holds good, the players will go through two rounds of qualifying event on Monday to decide six players making the main draw.The results:Qualifying singles (first round): Sienna Jensen (Aus) bt Kriti Tomar 3-6, 6-2, [11-9]; Shanu Agarwal bt Priyanka Rodricks 1-6, 6-1, [10-7]; Ishwari Matere bt Richa Chougule 6-3, 6-2; Renee Singh w.o. Riddhi Kakarlamudi; Riya Uboveja bt Himaanshika Singh 6-4, 6-2; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Marika Antoniuk (Ukr) 6-0, 6-0; Ritu Ohlyan bt Kanika Rapria 6-1, 6-3; Jane Haeusler (Aus) bt Ananya Yadav 6-1, 6-3; Dakshata Patel bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-2, 0-6, [17-15]; Sonashe Bhatnagar bt Radhika Yadav 6-3, 3-6, [10-4]; Shefali Arora bt Anupriya Bauddh 6-2, 6-3; Sanya Yadav bt Kaashvi Thapliyal 6-2, 4-6, [12-10]; Avishka Gupta bt Kiran Kalkal 6-1, 6-0; Yubarani Banerjee bt Emira Stafford (US) 6-1, 4-6, [10-6]; Sachi Sharma bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-3, 6-4; Kavya Khirwar bt Sydney Stone (Aus) 6-4, 6-3; Sudipta Kumar bt Pragathi Prasad 6-2, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-2, 6-2; Vanshika Choudhary bt Veda Vanshita Ranabothu 6-2, 6-1; Sameeksha Shroff bt Isha Budwal 7-6(7), 6-4; Anjali Rathi bt Chandana Potugari 6-4, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :