ITF women's tournament: Dakshata beats Srinidhi in first qualifying round

Dakshata Patel beat Srinidhi Sridhar 6-2, 0-6, 17-15 in the first qualifying round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Sunday.



Dakshata will play Jane Haeusler of Australia in the second round.



Yubarani Banerjee beat Emira Stafford of the US 6-1, 4-6, 10-6, and will face Sachi Sharma in the second round.



Sandeepti Singh Rao was at home on the clay courts as she blanked 11th seed Maria Antoniuk of Ukraine, to set up a second round against Riya

Uboveja.

Kavya Khirwar beat Sydney Stone of Australia, and will face Sudipta Kumar in the second round.



If the weather holds good, the players will go through two rounds of qualifying event on Monday to decide six players making the main draw.