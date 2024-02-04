MagazineBuy Print

Ostapenko eases to second WTA title of season in Linz

The top seed won 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour to claim the eighth tournament victory of her career.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 23:08 IST , Linz (Austria) - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Jelena Ostapenko in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jelena Ostapenko in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jelena Ostapenko in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Jelena Ostapenko powered past Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets in the Linz final on Sunday to secure her second WTA title of the year.

The top seed won 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour to claim the eighth tournament victory of her career.

Latvia’s Ostapenko also won the Adelaide International in January in the build-up to the Australian Open.

READ: WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition

This is the first year Ostapenko has lifted multiple titles since 2017, when she famously won the French Open.

“I’m just happy with the way I’m playing this year,” said Ostapenko, 12th in the WTA rankings.

“I think I feel like I’m more mature and more confident with my game, so it even motivates me more to work hard and get back to the top 10.”

It was the second time Ostapenko had met Alexandrova in a WTA final, after a defeat by the Russian in South Korea in 2022.

