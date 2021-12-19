Tennis Tennis Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. PTI MELBOURNE 19 December, 2021 09:22 IST FILE PHOTO: Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden Grand Slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. - GETTY IMAGES PTI MELBOURNE 19 December, 2021 09:22 IST Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen". Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 18, 2021 Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden Grand Slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.READ: Barty, Raducanu headline Sydney's Australian Open warm-upBrady's withdrawal follows that of the world's fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced on Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session.Earlier this month, Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel down under following 'advice from her medical team'.Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men's draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.The Australian Open begins on January 17. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :