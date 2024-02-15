MagazineBuy Print

Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March

The ITIA said it reached an agreement with Brooksby to reduce the ban from 18 months to 13 and backdate it to when his third missed test happened.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 22:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE- - Jenson Brooksby hits a return to Denis Shapovalov at the Korea Open tennis tournament in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022. 
FILE- - Jenson Brooksby hits a return to Denis Shapovalov at the Korea Open tennis tournament in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE- - Jenson Brooksby hits a return to Denis Shapovalov at the Korea Open tennis tournament in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

American tennis player Jenson Brooksby’s suspension for missing three doping tests will end on March 3, 10 months earlier than the original date, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.

The ITIA said it reached an agreement with Brooksby to reduce the ban from 18 months to 13 and backdate it to when his third missed test happened.

“It gives me tremendous joy, and relief, that I can get back to doing what I love,” Brooksby said. “The last 13 months have been exhausting, and a nightmare I don’t wish on anyone.”

ALSO READ: “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan

The ITIA said in October that Brooksby was banned until January 2025 after an independent tribunal determined he missed three drug tests in the span of a year. The ITIA said Brooksby accepted that his “whereabouts failures” for two of the missed tests “were valid” and the tribunal found his degree of fault for the other test “was high.”

Under antidoping rules, athletes can be penalized without a positive test if they have three “whereabout failures” within 12 months.

The agreement to cut the suspension came after “new information relating to the circumstances giving rise to the missed tests” was submitted as part of Brooksby’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The 23-year-old Brooksby, who is from California and is now based in Texas, has been ranked as high as No. 33. His last match on tour came at the Australian Open in January 2023, when he eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in the second round. The American went through most of that season without competing because he needed two operations for dislocated wrist tendons: on his left arm in March, and on his right in May.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
