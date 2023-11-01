MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka

WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula managed to absorb her powerful serve to extend rallies and thwart Aryna Sabalenka’s comeback attempts.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 08:06 IST , CANCUN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jessica Pegula of the United States.
Jessica Pegula of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Pegula upset world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 to win her second group stage match at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Tuesday and will advance to the semifinals if Elena Rybakina beats Maria Sakkari in the evening match.

Pegula, who came into the contest with a dismal 1-4 record against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, managed to absorb her powerful serve to extend rallies and thwart the Belarusian’s comeback attempts.

Sabalenka, who has said she did not feel safe playing on the newly constructed Estadio Paradisus, never looked totally comfortable against Pegula, committing 29 unforced errors on a sunny day in the coastal Mexican city.

ALSO READ | Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury

The top seed appeared on the comeback march in the first set when trailing 5-2 she pounded a thunderous forehand winner to break Pegula and backed that up with a service hold to pull within a game of the American.

But Pegula kept her cool and captured the first set after a tense rally ended with a backhand into the net by Sabalenka on set point.

Pegula raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second set but Sabalenka once again rallied, breaking serve to cut Pegula’s lead to 5-3.

It took seven match points in the marathon final game of the match for Pegula to finally deliver the knockout punch, which came when Sabalenka shanked a backhand to deliver Pegula her fifth straight win over a top-10 opponent.

ALSO READ | Paris Masters 2023: Zverev and Hurkacz advance to stay in hunt for ATP Finals spots

After the match, Pegula pushed back on the notion that her game is lacking in power compared to the likes of Sabalenka.

“I hit hard,” she told Tennis Channel.

“People don’t seem to think I hit hard, like commentators. Seriously, I don’t know why they say that. Maybe because it looks like I’m not? I hit flatter, I don’t hit at heavy as maybe as Aryna, but I hit hard.”

Pegula will get a chance to show off her easy power once again when she faces Sakkari in her final group stage match on Thursday.

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula /

Aryna Sabalenka /

WTA Finals /

Elena Rybakina /

Maria Sakkari /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
    Reuters
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury
    AP
  3. New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
    Reuters
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury
    AP
  3. Paris Masters 2023: Zverev and Hurkacz advance to stay in hunt for ATP Finals spots
    AP
  4. ITF will encourage Nadal to compete at 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says chief
    Reuters
  5. Swiatek echoes complaints at WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
    Reuters
  2. Paris Masters 2023: Alcaraz loses to qualifier Safiullin on return from injury
    AP
  3. New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment