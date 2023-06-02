Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Third seed Pegula knocked out by Mertens in round of 32

Mertens, a former Australian Open semifinalist, will next face the winner of an all-Russian tie between Anastasia Potapova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 17:21 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Belgium’s Elise Mertens (left) shakes hands with USA’s Jessica Pegula (right) after beating her in third round of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris, France.
Belgium’s Elise Mertens (left) shakes hands with USA’s Jessica Pegula (right) after beating her in third round of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Belgium’s Elise Mertens (left) shakes hands with USA’s Jessica Pegula (right) after beating her in third round of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgian Elise Mertens sent American third seed Jessica Pegula crashing out of the French Open with a comprehensive victory in the last 32 on Friday.

The 28th seed cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round for the third time.

World number three Pegula, who only has two WTA Tour titles to her name, has still never passed the quarterfinal stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023, June 2 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka play in third round

“I’m very happy to win in two sets. She’s a very good player,” said Mertens.

The former Australian Open semifinalist will next face the winner of an all-Russian tie between Anastasia Potapova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Mertens raced through a one-sided first set before Pegula raised her level in the second.

The players traded breaks early on before Mertens struck again for a 4-3 lead.

She then saved three break points to move within one game of victory and quickly closed it out on her first match point.

Related Topics

Grand Slam /

French Open /

Roland Garros /

Jessica Pegula /

Elise Mertens /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Appeal Committee rejects appeals by Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukumanović
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2023: Third seed Pegula knocked out by Mertens in round of 32
    AFP
  3. Europa Conference League final: West Ham boss Moyes calls on referee to handle Fiorentina tactics
    AFP
  4. TVS launches Racing Experience Centre to build future motorcycling champions in India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mahindra Racing hopes to get back to scoring points in the Jakarta ePrix
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Third seed Pegula knocked out by Mertens in round of 32
    AFP
  2. American Taylor Fritz shushes booing French Open crowd after he beats French player
    AP
  3. French Open 2023, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles second round: Preview, where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2023, June 2 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka play in third round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Zverev makes winning return to French Open court of pain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Appeal Committee rejects appeals by Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukumanović
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2023: Third seed Pegula knocked out by Mertens in round of 32
    AFP
  3. Europa Conference League final: West Ham boss Moyes calls on referee to handle Fiorentina tactics
    AFP
  4. TVS launches Racing Experience Centre to build future motorcycling champions in India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mahindra Racing hopes to get back to scoring points in the Jakarta ePrix
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment