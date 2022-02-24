Jiri Vesely defeats Djokovic, Medvedev rises to number one ranking

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely defeated 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday.

The result will elevate Russia's Daniil Medvedev to the men's number one ranking. Medvedev becomes the first No. 1 other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray since 1 February 2004.

