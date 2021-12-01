Johanna Konta announces retirement from tennis

Former British No 1 Johanna Konta has announced her immediate retirement from professional tennis.

Konta, 30, reached a career high ranking of No 4 in 2017, three grand slam semifinals and won the Miami Open in 2017. Earlier this year, she won her fourth career WTA title in Nottingham.

“Grateful, this is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career, and is the word that I feel explains it best at the end. My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be,” Konta wrote in a statement.

Over the past few years, Konta has struggled with a knee injury that has limited her playing time, resulting in her slipping to 113 in the ranking.

“All the evidence pointed towards me not ‘making’ it in this profession,” she said. “However my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis. I am so incredibly grateful for these people you know who you are.

“Through my resilience and the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams.”