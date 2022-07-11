One of the best women tennis players in the country, Karman Kaur Thandi, is working with the renowned fitness coach Gerald Cordemy at the RoundGlass Academy in Chandigarh.

The 24-year-old Karman, ranked 387, had won one of the two $25,000 ITF women’s tournaments held in Gurugram recently.

After the second tournament, Karman was back at her base at the RoundGlass Academy to work with long-time coach Aditya Sachdeva, and was joined by Cordemy.

Cordemy has worked with a string of top players like Serena Williams, David Goffin, Jeremy Chardy and Alexei Popyrin. He has worked with the Qatar Tennis Federation and the Mouratglou Academy among other places.

‘’I am very happy to come to the RoundGlass Academy and share my experiences with the team. Aditya Sachdeva is one of the best tennis coaches I have met. We are on the same page on how to help Karman reach her full potential and enter the elite level of the WTA circuit’’, said Cordemy.

The Technical Director of the Academy, coach Sachdeva was happy to have a knowledgeable person train Karman on the key aspect of fitness.

‘’Having a highly experienced and world-class fitness coach like Gerald train Karman will have a huge impact on her development. I am happy to be working closely with them as we aim to take her game to the next level and inspire young children to take up sports as part of their holistic wellbeing’’, said Sachdeva.

Cordemy has been in Chandigarh for about a week and will spend two more weeks to work on the fitness of Karman.