San Diego Open: Katie Boulter wins WTA 500 title, beats sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk in final

A 10-year tour veteran, the 27-year-old Boulter won her second pro singles title with her fifth straight victory over higher-seeded players in the week-long WTA 500 event.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 12:14 IST , SAN DIEGO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Katie Boulter of Great Britain poses with the tournament trophy after defeating Marta Kostyuk in the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2024 Singles Final.
Katie Boulter of Great Britain poses with the tournament trophy after defeating Marta Kostyuk in the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2024 Singles Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Katie Boulter of Great Britain poses with the tournament trophy after defeating Marta Kostyuk in the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2024 Singles Final.

Unseeded Katie Boulter of England capped a run of upsets to win the San Diego Open singles title with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on Sunday.

A 10-year tour veteran, the 27-year-old Boulter won her second pro singles title with her fifth straight victory over higher-seeded players in the week-long WTA 500 event.

“I can’t stop smiling,” Boulter said. “I’ve been wanting this my whole career and now I’ve got to move my goalposts and keep it going.”

ALSO READ | Alcaraz outlasts Nadal in made-for-Netflix exhibition

As darkness fell early in the match — twice delayed by intermittent showers — both players appeared to struggle while adjusting to the unseasonably cool, windy and drizzly conditions with temperatures in the mid-50s.

In her San Diego Open debut, Boulter shook off a flurry of early first-set unforced errors, initially flustered by Kostyuk’s quickness and athleticism. But showing signs of resilience that would later serve her well, Boulter overcame five set points before she sent an errant forehand past the baseline to fall 7-5.

Undeterred, Boulter found her rhythm en route to winning the second set, which was marked by furious backcourt rallies.

About 30 minutes later, Boulter was serving for the match at 5-2 when she struck a crosscourt forehand just out of Kostyuk’s reach to give her the title.

“I don’t even know where to begin, I’m so happy,” said Boulter, who is 6-1 against seeded opponents this year. “When I came here, I really didn’t think I would be holding this trophy. Everyone here has been so warm and welcoming to me.”

Referring to her 21-year-old opponent, Boulter added, “You’re so young and so talented, Marta. I know your time will come.”

Kostyuk paid tribute to her family in Ukraine after the match.

ALSO READ | Justina Mikulskyte wins ITF women’s tournament in Gurugram

“I don’t want to make this too sad, but first of all, I want to say hello to my family back in Ukraine,” she said. “It’s been a difficult time for them and I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but there’s no one who wants me to win more than they do.”

Boulter, who said the cool conditions made her feel at home, was awarded a ceremonial surfboard — a nod to the event’s close proximity to the Pacific Ocean.

“Sorry I didn’t get the surfboard this year,” Kostyuk said. “But maybe I’ll get one next year.”

Held at the Barnes Tennis Center, the San Diego Open is a WTA Tour 500 event with a total purse of $922,573, presented by Cymbiotika.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
