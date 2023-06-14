Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital

Kyrgios posted a lengthy message on Instagram last year about his mental health issues, linking it to a photo from the 2019 Australian Open in which he pointed to marks on his arm.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 17:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Nick Kyrgios during a press conference.
Nick Kyrgios during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nick Kyrgios during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP

Nick Kyrgios was admitted to a London psychiatric hospital because he contemplated suicide during Wimbledon in 2019, Australian media reported on Wednesday citing a new episode of the Netflix documentary Break Point.

The Australian has previously detailed his mental health struggles and self-harm during that dark period in his life. But in the new series of ‘Break Point’, to be released on June 21, he said he needed hospital treatment.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” he said, according to The Australian newspaper.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this’. “I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

ALSO READ
‘This year was a validation that I am on the right path,’ says high-flying Sai Sudharsan

Kyrgios posted a lengthy message on Instagram last year about his mental health issues, linking it to a photo from the 2019 Australian Open in which he pointed to marks on his arm.

“If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self-harm,” he said then.

“I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions.”

Crowd-pleaser Kyrgios had a roller-coaster year leading into the 2019 season and was frequently criticised for his on-court antics. Supremely talented, he was also combustible and earned a reputation for outbursts and meltdowns on court.

He lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019 and said he wore a white arm sleeve to cover up evidence of self-harm.

“I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away,” he reportedly says in the documentary.

Since then, Kyrgios has “completely turned myself around” and in a career highlight made the Wimbledon final last year. Now ranked 25, he returned to action this week at the Stuttgart Open after knee surgery in January.

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 with French Open win; Nadal out of top 100
    AP
  2. Djokovic delivers No. 23 to make history at Roland Garros
    Paul Fein
  3. Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital
    AFP
  4. Arjun Tendulkar among 20 young all-rounders summoned by BCCI for NCA camp
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defence over at Nottingham Open
    AP
  4. Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart opening loss
    AFP
  5. Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 with French Open win; Nadal out of top 100
    AP
  2. Djokovic delivers No. 23 to make history at Roland Garros
    Paul Fein
  3. Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital
    AFP
  4. Arjun Tendulkar among 20 young all-rounders summoned by BCCI for NCA camp
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment