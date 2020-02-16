Tennis Tennis Laureus World Sports Awards: Full list of nominees The 20th annual Laureus World Sports Awards will take place on Monday in Berlin, with Lionel Messi and Liverpool in the hunt. Ryan Benson 16 February, 2020 18:29 IST Lionel Messi and Liverpool are among the front-runners for prizes. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 16 February, 2020 18:29 IST Lionel Messi and Liverpool are among the front-runners for prizes at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday. Liverpool is up for two gongs after a wonderful year, as it won the 2018-19 Champions League and took a massive leap towards a first top-flight title in 30 years. Jurgen Klopp's side looks set to break a host of records this season, as it has dropped points in just one of its 25 matches and holds a remarkable 25-point lead over defending champion Manchester City in second. The Reds are in the running for two prizes in the Laureus Sports Awards' 20th anniversary gala – World Team of the Year and Comeback of the Year, the latter on account of its astonishing Champions League semi-final turnaround at the expense of Barcelona. Among those challenging Liverpool for the former are the United States' Women's football team and the Toronto Raptors, which became the first Canadian franchise win an NBA championship.READ | When Jesse Owens and Dhyan Chand mesmerised Hitler in Berlin A selection of sporting superstars are up for the Sportsman of the Year award, with Barcelona and Argentina icon Lionel Messi among them following his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or. Also in the running is Eliud Kipchoge after the Kenyan became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours last October, covering the 26.2 miles in one hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds in Vienna. Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Megan Rapinoe is among those in the hunt for the Sportswoman of the Year gong, although gymnast Simone Biles also has a compelling case. The 22-year-old last year won five gold medals at the World Championships to become the most decorated gymnast in the event's history, and has won this award twice before, in 2019 and 2017. The event will take place at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday. Below is a complete list of the awards up for grabs and the athletes nominated. Sportsman of the Year Eliud Kipchoge – Athletics Lewis Hamilton – Formula One Lionel Messi – Football Marc Marquez – MotoGP Rafael Nadal – Tennis Tiger Woods – Golf Sportswoman of the Year Allyson Felix – Athletics Megan Rapinoe – Football Mikaela Shiffrin – Skiing Naomi Osaka – Tennis Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – Athletics Simone Biles – Gymnastics Team of the Year Liverpool – Football Mercedes-AMG – Formula One South Africa – Rugby Union Spain – Basketball Toronto Raptors – Basketball United States Women – Football Breakthrough of the Year Andy Ruiz – Boxing Bianca Andreescu – Tennis Coco Gauff – Tennis Egan Bernal – Cycling Japan – Rugby Union Regan Smith – Swimming Comeback of the Year Andy Murray – Tennis Christian Lealiifano – Rugby Union Kawhi Leonard – Basketball Liverpool – Football Nathan Adrian – Swimming Sophia Florsch – Formula Three Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Alice Tai – Swimming Diede de Groot – Wheelchair Tennis Jetze Plat – Triathlon Manuela Schar – Wheelchair Racing Oksana Masters – Cross Country Skiing Omara Durand – Athletics Action Sportsperson of the year Carissa Moore – Surfing Chloe Kim – Snowboarding Italo Ferreira – Surfing Mark McMorris – Snowboarding Nyjah Huston – Skateboarding Rayssa Leal – Skateboarding Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos