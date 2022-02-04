Tata Open Maharashtra: Majchrzak knocks out second seed Musetti

Kamil Majchrzak pulled off the second big upset of Tata Open Maharashtra by knocking out second seed Lorenzo Musetti in three sets on Friday.

Returning extremely well and using the drop shots quite effectively, the 95th-ranked player from Poland eked out a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over the World No. 66 in two hours and 13 minutes to advance to the semifinals. Top seed and World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev is already out after his defeat in the second round.

Musetti faced a breakpoint in the sixth game after going up 40-15 and dropped serve when his cross court forehand went wide. His returns and his excellent court coverage opened up the opportunity for him.

Majchrzak came out serving next game at love to lead 5-2.

Unforced errors

Serving to stay in the set, the young Italian began with a forehand error and ended with a backhand error. The unforced errors continued to flow from Musetti’s racquet as he seemed to be trying too hard, but he managed to hold his serve in the beginning of the second set, coming out with two big serves at 30-all.

Majchrzak, though, was not only returning well, he was also serving extremely well to keep the match under his control.

Serving at 2-3 and up 40-30, Musetti served a double fault but returned well to win the deuce point but again unforced error made it back to deuce. Musetti got his first break opportunity in the next game when he found a passing single backhand winner at 30-all but netted the forehand on next point to let go of the advantage.

Keeping it simple

In the absence of a break, the second set went into a tie-breaker, which Musetti led 4-2. Soon he had three set points. He spoilt the first two but Mazchrzak double faulted on the third to make it one-set all. The Italian managed to contain his unforced errors and also served well in the decider. Serving first, he stayed ahead, holding his serves.

Majchrzak also kept it simple and apart from his huge serves, his use of drop shots to cut short points and intermittent charge at the net was pretty impressive.

In the ninth game, at 30-30, Musetti hit a backhand long to face first break chance of the third set but used his backhand slices well to stave off the danger. Majchrzak returned a backhand on far right of Musetti to earn another chance for a break, which was converted when the Italian made a return error.

Serving for the match, the Polish player saved two break chances with serve and volley before closing the match with a backhand volley winner on his third match point.