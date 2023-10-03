Australia’s Marc Polmans was disqualified for accidentally hitting the chair umpire after missing the match point against Stefano Napolitano during the Shanghai Masters qualifiers on Tuesday.
The scoreline was at 7-6, 6-6 (6-5) in favour of Polmans when he hit the extra ball straight towards the umpire in frustration after missing the point. He immediately went to apologise. The match ended there itself.
He came down towards the net to play a volley but couldn’t clear the net. Within a moment, the 26-year-old’s anger resulted in him getting disqualified and Napolitano to advance to the main draw in Shanghai.
The round of 128 will begin from October 4.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shanghai Masters: Marc Polmans disqualified for accidently hitting chair umpire after missing match point
- India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND dominates KOR with five all-out, wins 56-23
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: India wins bronze in canoe sprint, boxing; Lovlina enters gold medal match, wins Paris Olympics quota; Indian women’s kabaddi team defeats South Korea
- With two events remaining, here’s what Tejaswin Shankar needs to do to win Asian Games Decathlon gold
- Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Warner, Marsh build start; Full scorecard, match streaming updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE