Shanghai Masters: Marc Polmans disqualified for accidently hitting chair umpire after missing match point

The scoreline was at 7-6, 6-6 (6-5) in favour of Polsman when he hit the extra ball straight towards the umpire in frustration after missing the point.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 14:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Marc Polmans was disqualified after hitting the chair umpire.
FILE PHOTO: Marc Polmans was disqualified after hitting the chair umpire. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marc Polmans was disqualified after hitting the chair umpire. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V/ The Hindu

Australia’s Marc Polmans was disqualified for accidentally hitting the chair umpire after missing the match point against Stefano Napolitano during the Shanghai Masters qualifiers on Tuesday.

The scoreline was at 7-6, 6-6 (6-5) in favour of Polmans when he hit the extra ball straight towards the umpire in frustration after missing the point. He immediately went to apologise. The match ended there itself.

He came down towards the net to play a volley but couldn’t clear the net. Within a moment, the 26-year-old’s anger resulted in him getting disqualified and Napolitano to advance to the main draw in Shanghai.

The round of 128 will begin from October 4.

