Medvedev cruises into Dubai Open semifinals

The world number four wasted little time in wrapping up a 6-2, 6-3 win and will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Ugo Humbert in the last four.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 22:34 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter-final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter-final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after beating Alejandro Fokina of Spain during a quarter-final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Daniil Medvedev raced to victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday to reach the Dubai semifinals and continue his excellent start to the year.

The world number four wasted little time in wrapping up a 6-2, 6-3 win and will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Ugo Humbert in the last four.

The Russian is playing in just his second tournament of the season after reaching the Australian Open final, where he suffered an agonising defeat by Jannik Sinner after leading by two sets.

Reigning champion Medvedev is bidding to defend an ATP title for the first time, having won 20 trophies at Tour-level events in his career, but all at different tournaments.

ALSO READ: Delhi Open Challenger: Blancaneaux advances to quarters; India’s Kadhe-Jeevan outsed

Medvedev eased through the opening set with breaks in the sixth and eighth games.

He powered into a 4-0 lead in the second and sealed victory on his first match point despite a brief rally from Davidovich Fokina, who has now lost all four of his meetings with Medvedev.

Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev will meet in the other semifinal after both were beneficiaries of retirements in their last-eight matches.

Kazakhstan’s Bublik led 6-4, 4-1 when his opponent Jiri Lehecka quit their tie with injury.

Second seed Rublev was 6-4, 4-3 ahead when American Sebastian Korda left the court in the second quarterfinal.

The win ended a run of three successive quarterfinal exits for world number five Rublev.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

