Medvedev cruises into Dubai Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev raced to victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday to reach the Dubai semifinals and continue his excellent start to the year.

The world number four wasted little time in wrapping up a 6-2, 6-3 win and will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Ugo Humbert in the last four.

The Russian is playing in just his second tournament of the season after reaching the Australian Open final, where he suffered an agonising defeat by Jannik Sinner after leading by two sets.

Reigning champion Medvedev is bidding to defend an ATP title for the first time, having won 20 trophies at Tour-level events in his career, but all at different tournaments.

Medvedev eased through the opening set with breaks in the sixth and eighth games.

He powered into a 4-0 lead in the second and sealed victory on his first match point despite a brief rally from Davidovich Fokina, who has now lost all four of his meetings with Medvedev.

Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev will meet in the other semifinal after both were beneficiaries of retirements in their last-eight matches.

Kazakhstan’s Bublik led 6-4, 4-1 when his opponent Jiri Lehecka quit their tie with injury.

Second seed Rublev was 6-4, 4-3 ahead when American Sebastian Korda left the court in the second quarterfinal.

The win ended a run of three successive quarterfinal exits for world number five Rublev.