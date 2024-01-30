MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Open 2024 to include wheelchair tennis, pickleball

Wheelchair tennis has been played at all four Grand Slams since 2007 but this will be the first time it is included in a 1000 series tournament.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 18:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, is set to be a part of this year’s Miami Open.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, is set to be a part of this year’s Miami Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, is set to be a part of this year’s Miami Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Miami Open will feature an elite wheelchair event and “Major League Pickleball” this year, alongside the regularly scheduled Masters 1000 event, organizers said in a statement.

Wheelchair tennis has been played at all four Grand Slams since 2007 but this will be the first time it is included in a 1000 series tournament. Pickleball has been added to the list of events due to its popularity in the United States.

“We want to continue to build on the festival atmosphere that is now so synonymous with the Open, and we are proud to be the first 1000 series event to showcase elite wheelchair tennis and pickleball athletes to our fans,” tournament Director James Blake said in a statement.

Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, has its own league in the region and is the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Its inclusion may further boost its popularity and expand the tennis fan base as well by bringing more fans together at one tournament.

The Miami Open runs from March 17 to 31. The wheelchair tennis matches will be held March 26-28 and Major League Pickleball will be held March 27-29. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Miami Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Uzbekistan beats Thailand 2-1, sets up quarterfinal against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Miami Open 2024 to include wheelchair tennis, pickleball
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Haaland to return for Man City after foot injury
    AP
  5. After three golds at Khelo India Youth Games 2024, swimmer Vritti Agarwal aims for Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Miami Open 2024 to include wheelchair tennis, pickleball
    Reuters
  2. Saudi ambassador ‘disappointed’ over ‘western centric’ criticism of mulled WTA Finals move
    Reuters
  3. Zeeshan Ali to be non-playing captain in India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan says AITA
    PTI
  4. Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win
    PTI
  5. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Uzbekistan beats Thailand 2-1, sets up quarterfinal against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Miami Open 2024 to include wheelchair tennis, pickleball
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Haaland to return for Man City after foot injury
    AP
  5. After three golds at Khelo India Youth Games 2024, swimmer Vritti Agarwal aims for Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment