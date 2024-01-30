MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win

Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open title on Sunday and Pope Francis made the acknowledgement during an audience with the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 10:40 IST , Vatican City - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jannik Sinner of Italy after winning the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Jannik Sinner of Italy after winning the Australian Open at Melbourne Park | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy after winning the Australian Open at Melbourne Park | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pope Francis congratulated Italy after tennis player Jannik Sinner became the country’s first man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century.

Sinner won the Australian Open title on Sunday and Francis made the acknowledgement during an audience with the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

“Today we have to congratulate the Italians because yesterday they won in Australia, so we congratulate them, too,” the pope said.

Francis noted that since tennis is an individual sport or played as doubles, “it would seem that the objective of the game is to be better than the opponent.” “However, looking at the history of your club you can see that, in reality, since its English origin, it is an expression of the openness of the founders to the good that can come from abroad and a dialogue with other cultures.” The Barcelona club was celebrating its 125th anniversary.

“In tennis, as in life, we can’t always win,” Francis added. “But it’s an enriching challenge if it is played in an educated manner according to the rules. … Sports are not just about competing but also relations. And in the case of tennis, it’s a dialogue that often becomes artistic.” In November, Sinner also led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976. Sinner and the rest of Italy’s winning Davis Cup team are due to be honored by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

The last Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title was Adriano Panatta in 1976.

ALSO READ | Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

While Sinner remains No. 4 in the rankings, Panatta said he’s shown over the past four months that he deserves to be No. 1.

“He’s an exceptional kid and one of the best export products we have,” Panatta told Italian radio. “He will surely win many Slams. He’s got a mix of great skill, great desire and great character. Plus, he knows how to handle himself in difficult moments. I’ve rarely seen a player like that.” Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win
    PTI
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Mayoral tops scoring chart as Getafe beats Granada
    PTI
  3. Serie A 2023-24: De Rossi’s Roma revival continues with win over Salernitana
    AP
  4. Murray beaten by Paire in Montpellier first round
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2024: Host Ivory Coast beats defending champion Senegal on penalties to reach quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win
    PTI
  2. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament
    AP
  3. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Rankings: Bopanna becomes doubles World No. 1, Djokovic stays on top in singles despite Australian Open loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s Prithvi Sekhar wins Australian Open Deaf Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Pope Francis congratulates Italy for Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam win
    PTI
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Mayoral tops scoring chart as Getafe beats Granada
    PTI
  3. Serie A 2023-24: De Rossi’s Roma revival continues with win over Salernitana
    AP
  4. Murray beaten by Paire in Montpellier first round
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2024: Host Ivory Coast beats defending champion Senegal on penalties to reach quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment