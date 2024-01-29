MagazineBuy Print

Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction

Rafael Nadal’s racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 18:47 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rafael Nadal in action against Roger Federer during the men’s singles final at the French Open.
Rafael Nadal in action against Roger Federer during the men’s singles final at the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal in action against Roger Federer during the men's singles final at the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal’s championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 - 14 of them at Roland Garros - becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

READ | Paris Masters tennis tournament will move to a new location at La Defense Arena from 2025

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semifinal victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction that closed on Monday.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ racket at $125,000, and Djokovic’s 2016 French Open racket sold for $107,482. 

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

French Open /

Roger Federer

