Tennis

Madrid Masters 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 15, upsets Leylah Fernandez for first WTA Tour win

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva upset Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Masters on Wednesday to clinch her first win on the WTA Tour.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 20:47 IST
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 20:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

FILE PHOTO: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva upset Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Masters on Wednesday to clinch her first win on the WTA Tour.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva upset Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Masters on Wednesday to clinch her first win on the WTA Tour.

Also Read
Women’s tennis more consistent than men’s: Swiatek

The 15-year-old Andreeva, awarded a main-draw wildcard, hit four aces and converted three of five break points to defeat 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez in an hour and 16 minutes in the Russian’s second match on tour. She next faces 26-year-old Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday, two days before she turns 16.

According to OptaAce, World No.194 Andreeva is only the third 15-year-old to win a WTA1000 match after Americans Coco Gauff (2019 Miami Open) and Catherine Bellis (2015 Miami Open). She also became just the second 15-year-old to beat a top 50 opponent (Fernandez is World No.38) at WTA1000 level, after Bellis beat Zarina Diyas, who was ranked 32nd at the time.

Krasnoyarsk-born Andreeva made her Tour-level debut at the WTA250 event in Monastir, Tunisia last year as a wildcard where she lost 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6 to compatriot Anastasia Potapova in the opening round. On the senior ITF circuit, she has won six titles.

Andreeva is World No.3 in the ITF Junior Rankings and reached this year’s junior Australian Open final. She has an elder sister Erika who also plays tennis.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us