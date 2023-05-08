Tennis

Nadal missing French Open would be ‘brutal’ for the sport - Federer

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week’s Italian Open.

Reuters
BENGALURU 08 May, 2023 11:05 IST
BENGALURU 08 May, 2023 11:05 IST
FILE PHOTO - Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005. The claycourt major begins on May 28.

FILE PHOTO - Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005. The claycourt major begins on May 28. | Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week’s Italian Open.

Roger Federer said he hopes Rafa Nadal will recover in time for the French Open and that it would be a “brutal” blow for tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion is absent this year.

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week’s Italian Open.

Nadal skipped last week’s Madrid Open and also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Also Read
Carlos Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot in Rome after Madrid triumph

“It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn’t going to be there,” 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer told  Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix.

“I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome, so I wish him the best.

“Obviously, Novak (Djokovic) hasn’t been playing that much, so I hope he’s going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well,” added Federer, who retired from tennis last year.

Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005. The claycourt major begins on May 28.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us