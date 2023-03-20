ATP Rankings: Nadal out of top 10 after 18 years, Alcaraz replaces Djokovic as World No. 1

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on March 20, 2023.

Rafael Nadal on Monday dropped out of top 10 in the ATP Rankings for the first time since his entry in April 2005.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who has been out of action since he sustained a hip injury during his second-round loss at this year’s Australian Open, lost 600 points gained last year with his runner-up finish in Indian Wells and dropped four places to 13th.

Spanish teenager and Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the top spot in men’s rankings with his victory of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in this year’s Indian Wells final on Sunday. Alcaraz became World No. 1 after winning the 2022 US Open but missed this year’s Australian Open due to an injury and lost his World No. 1 ranking after Novak Djokovic won the title in Melbourne. However, with the Serbian unable to enter the US due to him not being vaccinated against COVID-19, Alcaraz needed to win the title to return to the top spot and he did just that.

Medvedev, whose 19-match winning streak ended with the loss in Indian Wells final, jumped one spot to fifth. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who lost to Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, moved up four spots to match his career-high ranking of World No. 6.

Last year’s champion Taylor Fritz suffered defeat against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and slipped five places to 10th while Sinner moved up two spots to 11th.

Despite exiting in the third round, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz re-entered the top 10 and is now World No. 9 after climbing up two spots.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 11 (jumped four spots) Yuki Bhambri - 75 (moved up four spots) Saketh Myneni - 77 (slipped down one spot) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 84 (moved up one spot) N. Sriram Balaji - 89 (moved up three places) Arjun Kadhe - 126 (moved up three spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 131 (climbed four spots) Anirudh Chandrasekar - 139 (jumped five spots) Divij Sharan - 151 (jumped seven spots) Purav Raja - 156 (moved up six places) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 161 (jumped seven spots) Singles Sumit Nagal - 374 (moved up five spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 401 (moved up two spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 411 (jumped three places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 431 (dropped 118 spots)