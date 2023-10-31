MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ITF will encourage Nadal to compete at 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says chief

Uncertainty surrounds the recovering Rafael Nadal’s 2024 campaign but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will do everything it can to encourage him to compete in the Paris Olympic Games.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 20:57 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uncertainty surrounds the recovering Rafael Nadal’s 2024 campaign but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will do everything it can to encourage him to compete in the Paris Olympic Games, the global tennis body’s chief David Haggerty told Reuters.

The 37-year-old former world number one has been sidelined since hurting his hip flexor in a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in mid-January and he is yet to confirm his plans for next season following surgery.

READ | Swiatek echoes complaints at WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’

Nadal had previously said he expects to retire following the 2024 season and hoped to play in the Paris Games with the tennis tournament set to take place at Roland Garros, where he has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

The Spaniard won the Olympic singles gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games and the doubles gold eight years later in Rio.

“We know what a champion he is and a medallist a number of times so it certainly could be a storybook ending, so to speak, for him. It would be great. Whether he does or not, will be up to him,” Haggerty told Reuters in a video call on Monday.

“But we’ll do everything we can to encourage him to play, because I think it would be great. Knowing that it’s in Paris, at Roland Garros, where he’s had such tremendous success would be a great venue for him to be able to compete at.”

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said earlier this month Nadal would return to Grand Slam tennis at Melbourne Park, but the player’s representative said no timeline had been set for his comeback.

Nadal has been stepping up his recovery and releasing videos on social media of his training.

“I think the main thing for him is just being healthy and feeling he can compete at the level that he wants to, because that’s the kind of competitor he is,” Haggerty said.

“He wants to be at the top of his game and we wish him the best.”

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

ITF /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

David Haggerty /

Australian Open /

Craig Tiley

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ITF will encourage Nadal to compete at 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says chief
    Reuters
  2. Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 after its win over Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS 0-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo’s shot saved, Al Nassr dominates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table after PAK vs BAN: Pakistan up to fifth, stays in hunt for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ITF will encourage Nadal to compete at 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says chief
    Reuters
  2. Swiatek echoes complaints at WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’
    AP
  3. Paris Masters 2023: Second seed Carlos Alcaraz not fully fit ahead of Round of 32 clash against Safiullin
    AFP
  4. Paris Masters 2023: Americans Shelton, Tiafoe exit in opening round; Murray also loses
    AP
  5. WTA defends its court after No. 1 Sabalenka calls conditions at finals in Cancun ‘another level of disrespect’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ITF will encourage Nadal to compete at 2024 Paris Olympic Games, says chief
    Reuters
  2. Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 after its win over Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS 0-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo’s shot saved, Al Nassr dominates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table after PAK vs BAN: Pakistan up to fifth, stays in hunt for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment