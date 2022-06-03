Tennis Nadal vs Zverev live, French Open semifinal: Rafael Nadal chases 14th title Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev. Team Sportstar Paris Last Updated: 03 June, 2022 17:30 IST Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in first men's singles semifinal of the 2022 French Open on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. Team Sportstar Paris Last Updated: 03 June, 2022 17:30 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris.5:30 PM: Head-to-head Nadal vs Zverev Head-to-Head Record by Sportstar Online 5:20 PM: How Nadal and Zverev have reached the final four stage:2022 FRENCH OPEN Rafael NadalAlexander Zverev1st roundbeat Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2beat Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-2, 6-4, 6-42nd roundbeat Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4beat Sebastian Baez (ARG) 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-53rd roundbeat Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4beat Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5)4th roundbeat Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3Quarterfinalbeat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4)beat Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7)5:10 PM: Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev both bowed out of the French Open at the semifinal stage last year. However, this time, one of them is set to be a finalist. Will it be a record-extending 14th final for Nadal or will Zverev reach the summit clash at the clay Major for the first time? Live action begins at 6:15 pm IST. Till then, I'll take you through Nadal-Zverev head-to-head, their run to the semifinals and more. Stay tuned.MATCH PREVIEWRafael Nadal, chasing a record-extending 14th French Open title, takes on a charged up Alexander Zverev in the first semifinal on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros on Friday.Fifth-seeded Spaniard Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, comes into the final four clash after a gruelling four-set win over world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal in what was the duo's 59th career meeting. On the other hand, Zverev is high on confidence after knocking out Nadal's compatriot and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in his last eight match. What a set! What a comeback! Is 14 next for @RafaelNadal ?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0Wa4mjZoau— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2022 For the Spaniard, who is a 21-time Major winner, the latest of which came at this year's Australian Open, this could be the final appearance at a Grand Slam which has earned him the sobriquet 'King of Clay'. Nadal continues to suffer from a chronic left foot injury that has bothered him for years. The pain reappeared during last year's semifinal loss to Djokovic, only his third ever defeat at Roland Garros, and ultimately forced him to sit out the second half of the season.He also had a rib injury during his semifinal against Alcaraz at this year's Indian Wells Masters. Nadal lost to local favourite Taylor Fritz in the final, ending his 20-match unbeaten start to the season, and didn't play another professional tennis match for six weeks.Nadal, who has his personal doctor with him at the French Open this time for the foot issue, said: “I am putting everything that I have to try to play this tournament with the best conditions possible, no? I don’t know what can happen after, honestly."When a reporter wanted to know how thoughts about his future affect him, Nadal replied: “I don’t know what’s going to happen after here. I mean, I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it’s becoming super difficult for me.” Tonight's match has all the makings of a classic, but a four set win for @AlexZverev this afternoon was pretty as well:#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QmUdQDNhGy— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2022 As far as Zverev is concerned, the third-seeded German is still looking for his maiden Grand Slam title after a heartbreaking loss in five sets to Austrian Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final. Zverev has since won an Olympic gold and continues to stay in the top 10 but his record at Grand Slams has not justified his talent. He was subjected to a demoralising straight sets defeat by Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. He finally got his first win against a top 10 player at a Major by beating Alcaraz on Tuesday.Zverev has not won a single title this year. He was thrown out of the Mexico Open for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles and is on a one-year probation for the same. The 25-year-old is also under investigation by the ATP after being accused of abuse by his former girlfriend.(With inputs from AP)Nadal vs Zverev French Open semifinal will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv app from 6:15 pm IST.