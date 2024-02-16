MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

Osaka is still trying to find her feet on tour after returning to the circuit last month following a maternity break.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 13:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Japanese player fell in the first round of the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi, and lost to Karolina Pliskova in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
The Japanese player fell in the first round of the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi, and lost to Karolina Pliskova in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Japanese player fell in the first round of the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi, and lost to Karolina Pliskova in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and holder Barbora Krejcikova have pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Osaka is still trying to find her feet on tour after returning to the circuit last month following a maternity break.

The Japanese player fell in the first round of the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi, and lost to Karolina Pliskova in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

“I’m really sorry that I have to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships this season,” Osaka, whose last appearance in the event was five years ago, said in a statement on the tournament’s website.

Former French Open Krejcikova champion, who won her maiden Dubai title last year after defeating world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets, withdrew due to a back injury.

“This decision wasn’t easy, especially given my fond memories and anticipation to compete again. However, my back injury requires further healing time. But I am committed to returning stronger next year,” the Czech 28-year-old said.

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

Barbora Krejcikova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
    Reuters
  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women assured of historic medal after QF win over Hong Kong
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Assam 84 all out after Shardul fifer; Gaikwad scores fifty for Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: India 417/9; Jurel, Ashwin fall after lunch break
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha barred from HCA
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
    Reuters
  2. Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
  4. Rotterdam Open: Day of shocks as Rune, Hurkacz crash out as Shevchenko and Griekspoor truimph
    AFP
  5. Rybakina eases past Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
    Reuters
  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women assured of historic medal after QF win over Hong Kong
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Assam 84 all out after Shardul fifer; Gaikwad scores fifty for Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: India 417/9; Jurel, Ashwin fall after lunch break
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha barred from HCA
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment