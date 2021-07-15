Naomi Osaka confirmed for Montreal event in August - organisers

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from this year's French Open and Wimbledon on mental health grounds, will compete in Montreal next month, organisers of the Canadian event said on Wednesday.

Osaka, a four-time Gland Slam champion who is one of Japan's best gold medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, will be part of a field at the August 9-15 US Open tune-up that currently features 18 of the WTA's top 20 players.

Organisers also said Wimbledon champion and World No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, former winner Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, and defending champion Bianca Andreescu also are among those who confirmed their participation.

ALSO READ - Britain's Dan Evans tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Olympics

"We are delighted to welcome the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as Bianca Andreescu, who we know will get a reception for the ages from our passionate fans in Montreal," Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a news release.

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andreescu won the event two years ago when it was held in Toronto before going on to become Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion at that year's US Open.

"As a Canadian, this tournament has a special place in my heart and it is always such a pleasure to play in front of the best fans in the world," World No. 5 Andreescu said in a news release.

"Winning the National Bank Open in 2019 was a dream come true, and I hope I can defend the title next month in Montreal."