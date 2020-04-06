Tennis Tennis Nick Kyrgios offers to help struggling Australians Nick Kyrgios said there will be "no questions asked" if people get in touch with him to ask for food during the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Thompson 06 April, 2020 15:01 IST Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram to offer his support for those struggling. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 06 April, 2020 15:01 IST Nick Kyrgios has vowed to help anyone who has fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus crisis by delivering food to their doorstep.Australian world number 40 Kyrgios on Monday took to Instagram to offer his support for those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.READ | Zverev suspects he contracted coronavirus prior to Australian Open He wrote: "If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough...please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach."Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share what I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a load of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked." View this post on Instagram Real talk A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:46pm PDT Unemployment is expected to soar in Australia following as a result of such unprecedented times, with businesses forced to close.Kyrgios also played a huge part in raising funds for the bushfire crisis in his homeland earlier this year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos