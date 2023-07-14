MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon: Djokovic breaks record for most Grand slam finals

Djokovic’s latest milestone -- his record 35th Grand Slam final -- took him past American legend Chris Evert.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 21:23 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his semifinal match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his semifinal match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his semifinal match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final as the defending champion subdued big-hitting Jannik Sinner to reach a record 35th Grand Slam singles title match on Friday.

Djokovic was in combative mood against Sinner, arguing with the umpire and taunting spectators during a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory that moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.

READ | Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final

The Serb will tie Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns if he wins a fifth consecutive title on the All England Club grass.

Djokovic’s latest milestone -- his record 35th Grand Slam final -- took him past American legend Chris Evert, but he has an even more significant feat in his sights on Sunday.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, the world number two is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

Djokovic has already won this season’s Australian Open and French Open as he chases an astonishing clean-sweep of all four Grand Slam events in a single year, with the US Open to come in August.

Italian eighth seed Sinner, 21, came close to a shock victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year before the Serb came from two sets down to win.

This time it was Djokovic who held sway from the start as he took the first set with ease.

After breaking in the third game of the second set, Djokovic found himself in trouble with umpire Richard Haigh.

The British official took a point from Djokovic for hindrance in the fourth game, ruling he made a distracting noise after his shot and just before Sinner was about to hit the ball.

Clearly furious, Djokovic stormed over to the official to ask “what are you doing?”.

Haigh irked Djokovic again moments later, warning him for taking too long to serve as the Serb shook his head in disbelief.

But Djokovic recovered his equilibrium to win the second set with ruthless efficiency.

After saving two set points in the third set, Djokovic responded to the crowd’s vocal support for Sinner by making a sarcastic crying gesture towards the stands.

Djokovic had the last laugh on his tormentors as he won the third set tie-break to clinch a victory that moved him to the brink of more history.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Wimbledon /

Jannik Sinner /

Chris Evert

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy final: Kaverappa records 7/53 vs West, second-best bowling figures by a pacer for South Zone
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz vs Medvedev begins; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon: Djokovic breaks record for most Grand slam finals
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 393/4 (141); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon: Djokovic breaks record for most Grand slam finals
    AFP
  2. Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz vs Medvedev begins; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching final
    Reuters
  5. Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez calls for more female coaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy final: Kaverappa records 7/53 vs West, second-best bowling figures by a pacer for South Zone
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz vs Medvedev begins; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
  3. Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon: Djokovic breaks record for most Grand slam finals
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 393/4 (141); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment