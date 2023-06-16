Magazine

All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open

Nottingham Open 2023: The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 08:11 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jodie Burrage of Great Britain reacts she plays against Magda Linette of Poland during the Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Jodie Burrage of Great Britain reacts she plays against Magda Linette of Poland during the Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jodie Burrage of Great Britain reacts she plays against Magda Linette of Poland during the Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The three remaining seeded players at the grass-court Nottingham Open all lost Thursday to leave a quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavour at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.

French veteran Gasquet stuns top-seeded Tsitsipas in Stuttgart for 600th win

The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain.

Before that, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain.

It meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.

With Katie Boulter defeating Daria Snigur — the first-round conqueror of defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia — 7-5, 6-3, half of the players in Friday’s quarterfinals are from Britain.

Two of them are up against each other: Hart and new British No. 1 Boulter.

