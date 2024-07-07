MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round

Novak Djokovic’s for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title looked under threat when Popyrin took a 4-3 lead with a blistering crosscourt forehand winner and sealed the opening set with a second-serve ace.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 08:15 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin during their men’s singles round three match.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin during their men’s singles round three match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin during their men’s singles round three match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off a slow start to power past unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and into the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.

The Serb’s bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title looked under threat when Popyrin took a 4-3 lead with a blistering crosscourt forehand winner and sealed the opening set with a second-serve ace.

“It was another tough match. I didn’t expect anything less than what we experienced on the court today from Alexei,” said Djokovic, who was also taken to four sets by Popyrin at this year’s Australian Open.

“I know he was going to come to the match with confidence, a lot of self-belief. He was close to winning (when we played) in Australia earlier this year.

“With that serve and powerful forehand, he’s dangerous on any surface.”

Djokovic was quickly back to his best and normal service was resumed.

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin waves to the crowd as he walks off court after his defeat to Novak Djokovic.
Australia’s Alexei Popyrin waves to the crowd as he walks off court after his defeat to Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin waves to the crowd as he walks off court after his defeat to Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Appearing rejuvenated after the roof was closed, Djokovic went 4-1 up in the second set, when fans erupted on Centre Court as news trickled through that England had beaten Switzerland to make the Euro 2024 semifinals.

The amused second seed simulated a penalty kick that Popyrin pretended to save, to the delight of fans.

Djokovic had little trouble in the second and third sets, but faced more resistance in the fourth as Popyrin dug deep in search of his first win in the pair’s third meeting, saving three break points to hold in the 11th game.

After ensuring a tiebreak, however, Djokovic switched on the after-burners to close out the win, finishing with a fiery serve that Popyrin could only send into the net.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon, July 6 Highlights: Djokovic, Zverev advance; Swiatek, Jabeur knocked out in third round

“I played a good second and third set and the fourth was anybody’s game,” Djokovic added.

“He was serving very well. It was very difficult to read his serve. It was just a very challenging match, mentally as well to hang in there.

“I’m not allowed to have too big concentration lapses. I think I’ve done well in that regard in one of the best tiebreaks I’ve played this year, that’s for sure.”

Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon weeks after having surgery on his right knee, having injured it at the French Open, but said he was getting better with every match.

“My feeling of movement, confidence particularly extreme balls, reaching, sliding. I definitely got better today than in my second match,” he said, referring to his meeting with Briton Jacob Fearnley where he also dropped a set.

“Hopefully the direction or trajectory will keep going in a positive way. Let’s see what happens in the next one.”

Up next for Djokovic is 15th seed Holger Rune, who advanced after a five-set marathon against Quentin Halys.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Novak Djokovic /

Alexei Popyrin /

Grand Slam /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Medvedev sees off Jan-Lennard Struff, advances to fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic marks England’s shootout win on Centre Court
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 7 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment