Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles

Wimbledon 2024, July 6 Updates: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are the prominent players in action on the sixth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 19:41 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Ugo Humbert beat USA’s Brandon Nakashima in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
infoIcon

Frenchman Ugo Humbert defeated USA’s Brandon Nakashima in four sets to set up a round of 16 clash with reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday.

Ninth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur also moved to the fourth round after receiving a walkover from French qualifier Lucas Pouille.

In what was his final campaign at the grass Major, Andy Murray, along with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, was supposed to face Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Zhang Shuai of China in the first round of mixed doubles on Court No. 1. However, Raducanu pulled out of the match due to stiffness in her right wrist. The British pair was replaced by American duo of Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets.

Later in the day, seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in third round.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against local favourite Cameron Norrie in his third-round fixture.

In women’s singles, top seed Iga Swiatek faces Yulia Putintseva while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Danish wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (only singles) for day six of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) beat Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(15)

Women’s Singles - [10] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - in progress

Men’s Singles - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Men’s Singles - [14] Ben Shelton (USA) beat Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) - in progress

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Court No. 2

Women’s Singles - Xinyu Wang (CHN) beat Harriet Dart (GBR) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Men’s Singles - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 (Match to be completed)

Men’s Singles - [12] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Indians in action
Men’s Doubles, 1st Round
Court 8: [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

Court No. 3

Men’s Singles - [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) beat [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) - walkover

Men’s Singles - [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) beat Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-4

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles - [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA) - 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6)

Women’s Singles - [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) beat Bernarda Pera (USA,) 6-1, 6-3

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles - [17] Anna Kalinskaya beat [15] Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(4), 6-2

Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) - in progress

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-0, 4-3, retd.

Men’s Singles - Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - in progress

Court No. 15

Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Roman Safiullin - in progress

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) beat Fabio Fognini (ITA) - 7-6(6), 3-6, 5-7, 7-6(1), 6-4

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
