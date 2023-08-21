MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title

Djokovic collapsed on his back before tearing his shirt off after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to win his third title in Cincinnati and get revenge after his loss to the Spaniard in last month’s Wimbledon final.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 07:43 IST , Cincinnati - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Cincinnati Open final.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Cincinnati Open final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Cincinnati Open final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world number one Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.

Djokovic collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to get revenge for his loss to the young Spaniard in last month’s Wimbledon final.

“So much to say and so little energy,” Djokovic said while collecting his third Cincinnati Open title.

“It has been a roller coaster and definitely one of the toughest and most exciting matches that I’ve ever been a part of in any tournament.

“It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that, to be honest.”

ALSO READ | Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title

The Serb was hobbled by the intense humidity at the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.

Alcaraz raced out to a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line as his 36-year-old opponent looked cooked in the Ohio sun.

But Alcaraz would produce a poor service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world number two.

In the second-set tiebreak, Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.

During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his right hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical timeout to tape his finger.

In the decider, Djokovic broke for a 5-3 lead but would then squander two match points in the next game.

ALSO READ | Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title

The drama would continue when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5 and the players would ultimately arrive at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won on his fifth match point of the contest.

“It is going to be tough for me to talk right now but I tried to do my best,” Alcaraz said.

“I want to congratulate Novak once again. It’s amazing to play against you, share the court with you, learn from you. This match was really close but I learned a lot.”

The win delivered Djokovic his 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown.

The tournament was Djokovic’s first on U.S. soil in two years after he was barred from entering the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He will look to add a 24th Grand Slam trophy to his collection at the upcoming U.S. Open, which runs from Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

“Every one of our matches goes the distance,” Djokovic said to Alcaraz. The pair are now 2-2 in their generational rivalry.

“Hopefully we can play in some weeks’ time in New York,” he said.

“That would be nice for the crowd, I don’t know about me.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Cincinnati Open /

Wimbledon /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2023: Final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  4. Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  5. Caty McNally and Roberto Bautista Agut withdraw from US Open 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment