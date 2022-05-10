Djokovic downs Karatsev to enter Italian Open third round

Novak Djokovic beat Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to enter the third round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who downed the Russian 6-3, 6-2, is vying for his sixth title in Rome in the lead up to this month's clay-court Slam at Roland Garros.

According to the ATP, Djokovic will require to reach the semifinals of the tournament in order to secure his world no. 1 ranking, failing which Daniil Medvedev will take over the top spot next week.

The Serbian recently went down to Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. Djokovic will face either of Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka or compatriot Laslo Dere in the next round.

