Tennis Tennis Djokovic downs Karatsev to enter Italian Open third round Djokovic, who downed the Russian Karatsev 6-3, 6-2, is vying for his sixth title in Rome in the lead up to this month's clay-court Slam at Roland Garros. Team Sportstar 10 May, 2022 20:56 IST Novak Djokovic defeated Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to proceed into the third round of the Italian Open. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 10 May, 2022 20:56 IST Novak Djokovic beat Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to enter the third round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.Djokovic, who downed the Russian 6-3, 6-2, is vying for his sixth title in Rome in the lead up to this month's clay-court Slam at Roland Garros.According to the ATP, Djokovic will require to reach the semifinals of the tournament in order to secure his world no. 1 ranking, failing which Daniil Medvedev will take over the top spot next week. READ: Nadal says his 'old machine' takes time to fire up The Serbian recently went down to Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. Djokovic will face either of Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka or compatriot Laslo Dere in the next round. Un. Real. @DjokerNole | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 pic.twitter.com/n1Fz7GAkXZ— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 10, 2022 MORE TO FOLLOW