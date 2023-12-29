MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’ as he prepares for Australian summer

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on four of his last five visits barring the 2022 tournament, which he missed after he was deported due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 13:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic in action.
Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic hopes to continue enjoying success in Australia, where he has claimed 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles, but the 36-year-old said he would take it “season by season” at this stage of his career.



He received a warm welcome earlier this year before his run to a record-extending triumph and will be the firm favourite to win another title at the major which begins on Jan. 14.

“I hope it’s not the last, to be honest. I mean I always look forward coming back to Australia,” Djokovic told reporters after arriving in Perth on Thursday.

“Coming back to Australia, I always felt like I played my best tennis over the years (here) and had great support.

“So I’m not sure, I don’t really have a plan (for) what’s going to happen next year. I’m taking it season by season to see how far it takes me.”

Djokovic, who previously said he hopes to play well into his 40s, begins his Australian Open preparations representing Serbia at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth.

He last played in the city at the 2013 Hopman Cup.

“It feels great, it’s been a while since I was here,” said Djokovic, who will carry Serbia’s hopes against China and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

“I remember every single time I played in Perth it was great attendance, people love tennis, people love sport in Australia in general. So I don’t expect anything less this time and I’m sure it’s going to be a blast for all of us.

“Representing Serbia is the greatest honour and pride, so hopefully we can have a packed house and a lot of people coming to watch our matches.”

