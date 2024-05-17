Novak Djokovic gets late wild card to Geneva Open in bid for more clay action before Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic is a surprise entry for the Geneva Open, the last men’s warmup for the French Open.

Top-ranked Djokovic got the last wild card on Friday, Geneva organizers said. The main draw starts on Sunday. Andy Murray also received a wild card.

Djokovic will turn 37 on Wednesday while in Geneva for his first tournament in Switzerland since 2011.

An unexpected loss last Sunday to 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the Italian Open has left Djokovic looking for more games on clay before defending his title at Roland Garros.

ALSO READ | Italian Open: Finalist Sabalenka keeps close eye on back injury before French Open

He has a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The French Open starts on May 26.

Djokovic’s other clay event this season at Monte Carlo ended in a loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. The seventh-ranked Ruud will seek a third Geneva title after wins in 2021 and ’22.

Djokovic last played a tournament in Switzerland in October 2011, losing in Basel to Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of Roger Federer’s hometown event. Djokovic had beaten Federer in the two previous Basel finals.