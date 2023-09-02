Second-seed and three-time winner Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning comeback to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere after being two-sets-to-love down in the third round of the US Open on Friday.
Djokovic lost the first two sets by the same scoreline of 4-6 but managed to raise his game and take the next three 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
The 36-year-old Serbian recorded a win at a Major in this manner for the eighth time in his career.
He first faced this situation in 2005 in the second round of Wimbledon against Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.
Djokovic famously beat his long-time rival Roger Federer from two-sets-to-love down in the US Open 2011 semifinal, saving two match points. He followed that win by beating Rafael Nadal in a rematch of previous year’s final to win the title.
The only time Djokovic has trailed by two-sets-to-love in a Major final is the French Open 2021 where Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas lead 7-6(6), 6-2 at one point before the Serbian clinched the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
|YEAR
|MAJOR
|ROUND
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|2005
|WIMBLEDON
|SECOND
|GUILLERMO GARCIA-LOPEZ (SPAIN)
|3-6, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-4
|2011
|US OPEN
|SEMIFINAL
|ROGER FEDERER (SWITZERLAND)
|6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
|2012
|ROLAND GARROS
|FOURTH
|ANDREAS SEPPI (ITALY)
|4-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
|2015
|WIMBLEDON
|FOURTH
|KEVIN ANDERSON (SOUTH AFRICA)
|6-7(6), 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4, 7-5
|2021
|ROLAND GARROS
|FOURTH
|LORENZO MUSETTI (ITALY)
|6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, retd.
|2021
|ROLAND GARROS
|FINAL
|STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GREECE)
|6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
|2022
|WIMBLEDON
|QUARTERFINAL
|JANNIK SINNER (ITALY)
|5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|2023
|US OPEN
|THIRD
|LASLO DJERE (SERBIA)
|4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Rain forces washout in India-Pakistan match
- Haaland hat-trick helps City cruise past Fulham 5-1 to remain top of Premier League
- How many Grand Slam matches has Novak Djokovic won from two-sets-to-love down?
- India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023: Rain forces washout in Pallekele; Hardik, Kishan shine; PAK qualifies for Super 4s
- LIVE Al Hazm vs Al Nassr score, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE