How many Grand Slam matches has Novak Djokovic won from two-sets-to-love down?

Novak Djokovic has won eight Grand Slam matches after being down two-sets-to-love with the latest being the third round of this year’s US Open where he beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere.

Sep 02, 2023

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic came back from two-sets-to-love down to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open on Friday.
Novak Djokovic came back from two-sets-to-love down to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic came back from two-sets-to-love down to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Second-seed and three-time winner Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning comeback to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere after being two-sets-to-love down in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Djokovic lost the first two sets by the same scoreline of 4-6 but managed to raise his game and take the next three 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

The 36-year-old Serbian recorded a win at a Major in this manner for the eighth time in his career.

He first faced this situation in 2005 in the second round of Wimbledon against Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Djokovic famously beat his long-time rival Roger Federer from two-sets-to-love down in the US Open 2011 semifinal, saving two match points. He followed that win by beating Rafael Nadal in a rematch of previous year’s final to win the title.

The only time Djokovic has trailed by two-sets-to-love in a Major final is the French Open 2021 where Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas lead 7-6(6), 6-2 at one point before the Serbian clinched the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

YEAR MAJOR ROUND OPPONENT SCORE
2005 WIMBLEDON SECOND GUILLERMO GARCIA-LOPEZ (SPAIN) 3-6, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-4
2011 US OPEN SEMIFINAL ROGER FEDERER (SWITZERLAND) 6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
2012 ROLAND GARROS FOURTH ANDREAS SEPPI (ITALY) 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
2015 WIMBLEDON FOURTH KEVIN ANDERSON (SOUTH AFRICA) 6-7(6), 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4, 7-5
2021 ROLAND GARROS FOURTH LORENZO MUSETTI (ITALY) 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, retd.
2021 ROLAND GARROS FINAL STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GREECE) 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
2022 WIMBLEDON QUARTERFINAL JANNIK SINNER (ITALY) 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
2023 US OPEN THIRD LASLO DJERE (SERBIA) 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

Related Topics

ATP /

Grand Slam /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Roger Federer /

Rafael Nadal

