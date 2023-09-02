How many Grand Slam matches has Novak Djokovic won from two-sets-to-love down?

Second-seed and three-time winner Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning comeback to beat fellow Serbian Laslo Djere after being two-sets-to-love down in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Djokovic lost the first two sets by the same scoreline of 4-6 but managed to raise his game and take the next three 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

The 36-year-old Serbian recorded a win at a Major in this manner for the eighth time in his career.

He first faced this situation in 2005 in the second round of Wimbledon against Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Djokovic famously beat his long-time rival Roger Federer from two-sets-to-love down in the US Open 2011 semifinal, saving two match points. He followed that win by beating Rafael Nadal in a rematch of previous year’s final to win the title.

The only time Djokovic has trailed by two-sets-to-love in a Major final is the French Open 2021 where Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas lead 7-6(6), 6-2 at one point before the Serbian clinched the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.