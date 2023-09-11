Novak Djokovic extended his Grand Slam win record to 24 after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the 2023 US Open men’s singles final on Sunday.
With this win at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s record while also becoming the oldest man to win the US Open title, surpassing Ken Rosewall.
Novak received congratulatory messages from former tennis stars and other celebrities after his record-extending feat.
Here are some of those messages:
Daniil Medvedev - Losing finalist
Toni Kroos - Real Madrid and Germany football star
Billie Jean King - 39 time Grand Slam Champion
Rod Laver - 11-time Grand Slam winner
Juan Martin Del Potro - 2009 US Open champion
Latest on Sportstar
- Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages
- IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Colombo rain forces delay, weather updates; where to watch match?
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Rain relents in Colombo; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
- ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham keen to give ‘one last crack’ after 2019 heartbreak
- Indian sports news wrap, September 11
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE