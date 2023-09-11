MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages

Novak Djokovic extended his Grand Slam win record to 24 after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the 2023 US Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 14:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, September 10, 2023, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, September 10, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, September 10, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Novak Djokovic extended his Grand Slam win record to 24 after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the 2023 US Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

With this win at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s record while also becoming the oldest man to win the US Open title, surpassing Ken Rosewall.

Novak received congratulatory messages from former tennis stars and other celebrities after his record-extending feat.

Here are some of those messages:

Daniil Medvedev - Losing finalist

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid and Germany football star

Billie Jean King - 39 time Grand Slam Champion

Rod Laver - 11-time Grand Slam winner

Juan Martin Del Potro - 2009 US Open champion

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Colombo rain forces delay, weather updates; where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Rain relents in Colombo; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham keen to give ‘one last crack’ after 2019 heartbreak
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles after US Open win
    AFP
  4. Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
    AP
  5. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Colombo rain forces delay, weather updates; where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Rain relents in Colombo; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham keen to give ‘one last crack’ after 2019 heartbreak
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment