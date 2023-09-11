Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages

Novak Djokovic extended his Grand Slam win record to 24 after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the 2023 US Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

With this win at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s record while also becoming the oldest man to win the US Open title, surpassing Ken Rosewall.

Novak received congratulatory messages from former tennis stars and other celebrities after his record-extending feat.

Here are some of those messages:

Daniil Medvedev - Losing finalist

Thank you for the last 2 weeks New York! 🙏🙏 You were great. Not the result we hoped for today. Congrats to @DjokerNole on #24. See you next year @usopen. pic.twitter.com/ybqDDNHpD2 — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) September 11, 2023

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid and Germany football star

Novak 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) September 10, 2023

Billie Jean King - 39 time Grand Slam Champion

Congratulations to 24x Grand Slam champion @DjokerNole, the Men's Singles Champion of the #USOpen! https://t.co/tapu9ZZS9a — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 10, 2023

Rod Laver - 11-time Grand Slam winner

Well done again Novak, I'm sure 24 feels as great as one, especially when you have fought so hard to get where you are and to stay there against a growing tide of challengers. You were on high alert tonight against a quality player in Daniil. Take another bow, champ! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 10, 2023

Juan Martin Del Potro - 2009 US Open champion