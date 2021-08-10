Tennis Tennis Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Masters The 20-time Grand Slam champion has reasoned the decision to give himself more time to recover after a draining season. Reuters 10 August, 2021 07:14 IST Djokovic is a two-time winner of the tournament, held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 10 August, 2021 07:14 IST World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics."I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter."Sadly, this means I won't be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I'll be turning my focus to the U.S. Open and spending more time with my family. Can't wait to see you in New York soon!"ALSO READ | Nadal slips out of top three as Sinner climbs ATP rankings Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is a two-time champion at the Masters 1000 hardcourt event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio. The Western & Southern Open runs from August 14-22. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :