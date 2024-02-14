MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open

Naomi Osaka received a walkover into the Doha quarterfinals on Wednesday, while Leylah Fernandez knocked out Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 6-3.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 21:43 IST , Doha - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Naomi Osaka received a walkover into the Doha quarterfinals on Wednesday, while Leylah Fernandez knocked out Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 6-3.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka advanced after Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, who beat Ons Jabeur in round two, pulled out with an elbow injury.

Osaka will meet another former world number one, Karolina Pliskova, or Czech teenager Linda Noskova for a place in the last four, as the Japanese star continues her comeback from maternity leave.

Chinese fifth seed Zheng let slip a strong position in the opening set where she led 5-3, as Fernandez broke twice in a row and reeled off the final four games.

Fernandez then punished a loose service game from Zheng in the sixth game of the second set before closing out an impressive victory.

READ | PTPA is taking ‘giant strides’ despite friction with ATP: Former Wimbledon doubles champion Pospisil

“I’m extremely pumped up, I’m super happy with my level. There’s still a lot of work to do, but so far so good, so we’re just going to keep going,” said Fernandez.

World number 38 Fernandez, a former US Open finalist, goes on to meet third seed Elena Rybakina or 16th-seeded American Emma Navarro for a spot in the semi-finals.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also progressed to the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Katerina Siniakova, who took out Coco Gauff in the second round, could not build on Tuesday’s success as the Czech lost in straight sets to Danielle Collins.

Top seed Iga Swiatek plays Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last 16 later on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

Zheng Qinwen /

Leylah Fernandez /

Australian Open /

Doha Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, FCG 0-1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Petratos goal ends Goa’s unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, Bengal Warriors 19-23 Puneri Paltan: Nitin Kumar helps Warriors get all-out on Puneri; Ashu leads Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: In-transition India looks to keep ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ England at bay
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Asian Cup 2023: Of Qatar’s redemption, Jordan’s fairytale run, Palestine’s history
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 14
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open
    AFP
  2. PTPA is taking ‘giant strides’ despite friction with ATP: Former Wimbledon doubles champion Pospisil
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar Ramanathan stuns top seed Luca Nardi to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style
    Reuters
  5. Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, FCG 0-1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Petratos goal ends Goa’s unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, Bengal Warriors 19-23 Puneri Paltan: Nitin Kumar helps Warriors get all-out on Puneri; Ashu leads Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: In-transition India looks to keep ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ England at bay
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Asian Cup 2023: Of Qatar’s redemption, Jordan’s fairytale run, Palestine’s history
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 14
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment