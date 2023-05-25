Tennis

Spain’s Badosa ruled out of French Open with spinal fracture

The 25-year-old Badosa, who was ranked second a year ago, has dropped to 29th amid an injury-ridden season. The Spaniard was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Rome.

Reuters
BENGALURU 25 May, 2023 15:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Paula Badosa in action during the Italian Open.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Paula Badosa in action during the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Paula Badosa will miss the French Open after suffering a stress fracture in her spine at the Italian Open last week, the former world number two said on Thursday.

“Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine,” she said in a statement.

“It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries. This is going to keep me out of competition for some weeks.”

Badosa also missed the Australian Open in January due to a thigh injury sustained in a tune-up tournament in Adelaide.

The French Open begins on Sunday.

