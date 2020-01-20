Tennis Tennis Prajnesh’s Australian Open first round match rescheduled due to rain If Prajnesh wins against Tatsuma Ito, he could face World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round. PTI Melbourne 20 January, 2020 16:18 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the main draw of the Australian Open as a lucky loser in the qualifiers. - AP PTI Melbourne 20 January, 2020 16:18 IST India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito has been rescheduled for Tuesday because of rain.World No. 122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday.If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he could face world no. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.This is Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.