Tennis Tennis Prajnesh crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers after surprise defeat Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set. PTI London 22 June, 2021 21:39 IST Prajnesh lost his match in straight sets. - REUTERS PTI London 22 June, 2021 21:39 IST In a forgettable outing, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6, 6-7 to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :