Prajnesh Gunneswaran hits court after coronavirus-induced hiatus

India’s top men's singles tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran returned to the courts on Friday after over two-and-a-half months with a training session at the SDAT stadium in Chennai.

The 30-year old southpaw, ranked 132 in the world, practiced with fellow stars Sasi Kumar Mukund and Manish Sureshkumar.

Like other sports, tennis had come to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic with tournaments across the globe, including the Wimbledon championships, being cancelled.

“It was good to play tennis after so long. It will take some time to get back to the routine. But it was fun to be back after such a long break,” Prajnesh told PTI.

Prajnesh said he would initially begin with short sessions and then build up.

“I am just going to start slowly. Shorter sessions first.”

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) has granted permission to only Prajnesh, Mukund and Sureshkumar to use the court facilities as of now.

Mukund, who began training from Thursday, said it felt good to be back on court. He and Sureshkumar trained for nearly one-and-a-half hours yesterday.