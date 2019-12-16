Pune Warriors wins Tennis Premier League 2nd edition

Pune Warriors came back from a 10-point deficit to defeat table topper Punjab Bulls 46-44 in the final match of the second edition of Tennis Premier League, played at the Celebration Club, Andheri. Earlier in the semifinals, the Warriors and the Bulls beat Gujarat Panthers and Hyderabad Strikers respectively by an identical 47-43 scoreline.

Having won all matches on the road to the title clash, the Bulls had the upper hand by winning the wheelchair, boys doubles Under-14, girls doubles Under-18 ties to surge ahead 20-10. Rutuja Bhosale reeled off winners for the Warriors, forcing opponent Pranjala Yadlapalli into errors enroute to a 18-12 victory.

In the final match, Purav Raja and Siddharth Vishwakarma (Warriors) beat the pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Manish Sureshkumar (Bulls) 18-12 to clinch the title.

The matches follow a novel points format spread over five matches in separate categories, with the wheelchair, boys Under-14 doubles, girls Under-18 doubles events decided over 10 points ties, followed by women singles and men doubles decided over 30 points).

The result (final)

Pune Warriors bt Punjab Bulls 46-44 (wheelchair: Sadashivam lost to Shekar Veeraswamy 3-7, boys doubles Under-14 Arunava Majumdar & Adith Amarnath lost to Aayushman Arjeria & Jasmeet Duhan 4-6; girls doubles Under-18: Kaavya Sawhney & Smriti Bhasin lost to Prerna Vichare & Gargi Pawar 3-7; women singles: Rutuja Bhosale bt Pranjala Yadlapalli 18-12; men doubles; Purav Raja & Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Jeevan Neduncheziyan & Manish Sureshkumar 18-12.

Semifinals: Pune Warriors bt Gujarat Panthers 47-43 (Sadashivam bt Karthik S 6-4, Arunava Majumdar & Adith Amarnath drew with Agriya Yadav & Nithish Baalaji 5-5; Kaavya Sawhney & Smriti Bhasin drew with Aakanksha Nitture & Bhakti Parwani 5-5; Rutuja Bhosale bt Mahak Jain 18-12; Purav R & Siddharth V lost to Somdev Devvarman & Dhakshineshwar Suresh 13-17).

Punjab Bulls bt Hyderabad Strikers 47-43 (Shekar Veeraswamy bt Mariappan 6-4, Aayushman Arjeria & Jasmeet Duhan drew with Ayush Bhatt & Sharan 5-5; Prerna Vichare & Gargi Pawar bt Vanshika Choudhary & Humera Baharmas 8-2; Pranjala Y bt Riya Bhatia 16-14; Jeevan N & Manish Sureshkumar lost to Mohit Mayur & Prajwal Dev 12-18).