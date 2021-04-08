Purav Raja-Weissborn pair defeated in Croatia Challenger quarterfinals

Purav Raja, seeded fourth with Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria, was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 by the Czech pair of Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Croatia on Thursday.

In the ITF event in Egypt, top seed Saskumar Mukund sailed into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Simone Roncalli of Italy.

READ: Purav Raja -Weissborn duo in semifinals of Italian challenger



The results

€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Zdenek Kolar & Lukas Rosol (Cze) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-3, 3-6, [10-8].



$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Simone Roncalli (Ita) 6-2, 6-1.