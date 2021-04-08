Tennis Tennis Purav Raja-Weissborn pair defeated in Croatia Challenger quarterfinals Purav Raja and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn pair was beaten by Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol in the doubles quarterfinals of the Challenger tennis tournament in Croatia. Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 April, 2021 21:00 IST File picture of Purav Raja. - Purav Raja Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 April, 2021 21:00 IST Purav Raja, seeded fourth with Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria, was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 by the Czech pair of Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Croatia on Thursday.In the ITF event in Egypt, top seed Saskumar Mukund sailed into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Simone Roncalli of Italy.READ: Purav Raja -Weissborn duo in semifinals of Italian challengerThe results€44,820 Challenger, Split, CroatiaDoubles (quarterfinals): Zdenek Kolar & Lukas Rosol (Cze) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-3, 3-6, [10-8].$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Simone Roncalli (Ita) 6-2, 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.