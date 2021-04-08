Tennis

Purav Raja-Weissborn pair defeated in Croatia Challenger quarterfinals

Purav Raja and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn pair was beaten by Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol in the doubles quarterfinals of the Challenger tennis tournament in Croatia.

New Delhi 08 April, 2021 21:00 IST

File picture of Purav Raja.   -  Purav Raja

Purav Raja, seeded fourth with Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria, was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 by the Czech pair of Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament  in Croatia on Thursday.

In the ITF event in Egypt, top seed Saskumar Mukund sailed into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Simone Roncalli of Italy.

The results
€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia
Doubles (quarterfinals): Zdenek Kolar & Lukas Rosol (Cze) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-3, 3-6, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Simone Roncalli (Ita) 6-2, 6-1.