Qatar Open: Bopanna-Koolhof pair beats Tiafoe-Wawrinka duo

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands sailed past Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $1,465,260 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, the Indo-Dutch pair will play second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament in Bendigo, Australia, Ankita Raina reached the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Martina Di Giuseppe of Italy.