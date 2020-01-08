Tennis Tennis Qatar Open: Bopanna-Koolhof pair beats Tiafoe-Wawrinka duo The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof beat the Frances Tiafoe-Stan Wawrinka duo 6-3 6-4 to qualify for the semifinals of the Qatar Open. Kamesh Srinivasan 08 January, 2020 21:37 IST File Photo: Rohan Bopanna (in picture) and his partner Wesley Koolhof beat Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. - AP Kamesh Srinivasan 08 January, 2020 21:37 IST Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands sailed past Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $1,465,260 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday.Read: A second-hand event: Maria Sharapova questions Brisbane court allocationIn the semifinals, the Indo-Dutch pair will play second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor.In the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament in Bendigo, Australia, Ankita Raina reached the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Martina Di Giuseppe of Italy.The results$1,465,260 Qatar OpenDoubles (quarterfinals): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna btFrances Tiafoe (US) & Stan Wawrinka (Sui) 6-3, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals:Jeremy Chardy & Fabrice Martin (Fra) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & DivijSharan 7-6(4), 6-2$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, TurkeySingles (first round): Marlon Vankan (Ger) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 7-5; Dragos Nicolae Madaras (Swe) bt Aryan Goveas 6-3, 6-0$25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, AustraliaSingles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Martina Di Giuseppe (Ita) 6-1, 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.