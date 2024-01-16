MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round

Now ranked 296 after an eight-month layoff with ankle and wrist injuries, she said before the tournament that her level was “just too good not to come through”.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 16:57 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Sofia Kenin.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Sofia Kenin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Sofia Kenin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu posted an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over American Shelby Rogers Tuesday as she looks to get her career back on track at the Australian Open.

The British player stunned the tennis world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as a qualifier, but only on one other occasion has she reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Now ranked 296 after an eight-month layoff with ankle and wrist injuries, she said before the tournament that her level was “just too good not to come through”.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock

The 21-year-old showed glimpses of her best against the 161st-ranked Rogers, converting three of five break points.

It earned her a second-round clash with China’s unseeded Wang Yafan.

Raducanu, who has been criticised for chopping and changing her coaching team, has reunited with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who is with her in Australia.

Related Topics

Emma Raducanu /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik, faces Juncheng Shang in second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pia Sundhage appointed as coach of Switzerland women’s team
    AP
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC nets once in each half to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. France’s football union launches lawsuit to protect players from clubs’ pressure in transfer market
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Third seed Rybakina saves set points to survive at Australian Open
    AFP
  2. Tsitsipas hankers for Wimbledon quiet after ‘party court’ outing
    Reuters
  3. Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court at Australian Open
    AFP
  4. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
  5. Player complaints continue after rule change allowing more fan movement at Australian Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik, faces Juncheng Shang in second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pia Sundhage appointed as coach of Switzerland women’s team
    AP
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC nets once in each half to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. France’s football union launches lawsuit to protect players from clubs’ pressure in transfer market
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment