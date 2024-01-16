MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock

In her first major following an 18-month hiatus to give birth, the German fought hard but succumbed to the 2022 Melbourne Park finalist 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 10:58 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s Angelique Kerber leaves the court after defeat against USA’s Danielle Collins.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber leaves the court after defeat against USA’s Danielle Collins. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s Angelique Kerber leaves the court after defeat against USA’s Danielle Collins. | Photo Credit: AFP

Angelique Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback ended with a whimper in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday as the new mum crashed out in three sets to Danielle Collins.

In her first major following an 18-month hiatus to give birth, the German fought hard but succumbed to the 2022 Melbourne Park finalist 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

The unseeded Collins will now play world number one Iga Swiatek.

Collins broke three times in the first set, but three-time major winner Kerber bounced back.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The 35-year-old German saved two break points in the sixth game of the second set, then worked her own break point in the next game, with Collins double-faulting to put the German 4-3 ahead.

It was the glimmer of hope the 2016 Australian Open champion needed, racing through the next two games to level the match.

But Collins kept coming and got a decisive break in the third game of the third set, breaking twice more to romp home.

Reunited with longtime coach Torben Beltz, Kerber’s return from pregnancy leave has been rocky -- she lost four of five matches at the United Cup before defeat to Collins.

Related Topics

Angelique Kerber /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024 /

Danielle Collins /

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock
    AFP
  2. PCB seeks ministry approval for organising T10 league
    PTI
  3. Australian Open 2024: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought
    AP
  3. Australian Open 2024: Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round
    Reuters
  4. Nadal sees ‘potential’ in Saudi Arabia as he signs up as tennis ambassador
    AFP
  5. Zverev to stand trial in assault case in May but will not have to appear in court
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock
    AFP
  2. PCB seeks ministry approval for organising T10 league
    PTI
  3. Australian Open 2024: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment