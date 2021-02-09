Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Nadal back in form as he cruises past Laslo Djere Rafael Nadal was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win Reuters MELBOURNE 09 February, 2021 12:02 IST Rafael Nadal (in orange) shakes hands at the net with Laslo Djere following their Men's Singles first round match during day two of the 2021 Australian Open. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 09 February, 2021 12:02 IST Rafael Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.The Spanish great was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win over the 56th ranked Serb in the afternoon sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.ALSO READ| Australian Open: Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round; Badosa crashes out After closing out a tight second set, the second seed played like a man unburdened, racing to the finish line in a hail of winners before Djere conceded the match meekly with a double fault.Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers -- American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos