Australian Open: Nadal back in form as he cruises past Laslo Djere

Rafael Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Spanish great was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win over the 56th ranked Serb in the afternoon sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ| Australian Open: Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round; Badosa crashes out

After closing out a tight second set, the second seed played like a man unburdened, racing to the finish line in a hail of winners before Djere conceded the match meekly with a double fault.

Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers -- American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round.