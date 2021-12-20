Tennis

Nadal tests COVID-19 positive after Abu Dhabi event

Nadal who played his first match after four months in Abu Dhabi last week, announced that he had tested positive on Monday.

Reuters
20 December, 2021 16:30 IST

Rafael Nadal has announced he has tested positive for the virus on Monday.   -  REUTERS

Rafa Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, the Spaniard said on Monday.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal said in a statement.

 

Nadal further said: "As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments!"

MORE TO FOLLOW..

