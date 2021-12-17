Nadal loses to Murray in comeback match at Mubadala Championship semifinal

Rafael Nadal suffered defeat in his first competitive match in four months as Britain's Andy Murray proceeded to the final of the Mubadala World Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Murray, who won the pair's last meeting in the 2016 Madrid Open, exhibited a consistent performance to take out a rusty Nadal in straight sets: 6-3, 7-5.

READ: Djokovic crowned ITF world champion for record seventh time

The world no. 6 Nadal, who missed out on a record-extending 21st Slam title at the 2021 French Open in June, curtailed his season after a third round exit at the Citi Open on August 8 with a recurring foot injury.

The two-time champion Murray will now face Andrey Rublev in the final.

MORE TO FOLLOW